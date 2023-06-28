Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Astros score five in the eighth to get past Cardinals

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 28, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) is congratulated by Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers (6) after Altuve hits a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning at Busch Stadium.
Jun 28, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) is congratulated by Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers (6) after Altuve hits a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning at Busch Stadium.
Image: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Altuve and Jose Abreu drove in three runs each and the visiting Houston Astros used a five-run eighth inning to rally past the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7 on Wednesday

Watch
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The Yankees best player this month is who?!
Tuesday 3:26PM
Which top 5 draft pick is most likely to be a bust? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 2:39PM

Altuve hit a three-run homer in the eighth after missing two games with a sore heel. Abreu added a two-run homer later in the inning to his first-inning sacrifice fly as he reached the 900-RBI mark for his career.

Advertisement

Martin Maldonado hit a two-run double for the Astros, who erased a 7-5 eighth-inning deficit to earn just their fourth victory in their last 12 games

Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier allowed six runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batter in four innings. Seth Martinez (2-3) earned the victory and Ryan Pressly banked his 15th save

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nolan Arenado hit a three-run homer for the Cardinals before exiting with lower-back tightness. Paul Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. Giovanny Gallegos (1-4) took the loss after giving up all five of the Astros' eighth-inning runs

The Astros took a quick 3-0 lead. After Altuve led off the game with a double, Alex Bregman walked and Kyle Tucker hit an RBI double

Abreu followed with a sacrifice fly and Jeremy Pena hit an RBI single one out later.

Advertisement

But the Cardinals surged ahead 4-3 in their half of the inning on Arenado's three-run homer and Alec Burleson's RBI double

Goldschmidt made it 5-3 with his second-inning homer. The Cardinals added a run in the fourth when Burleson was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on Goldschmidt's single

Advertisement

The Astros chased Mikolas with a two-out rally in the sixth inning. Bligh Madris hit a double, Jake Meyers walked and Maldonado hit a double cut the deficit to 6-5

Brendan Donovan made it 7-5 with a homer in the bottom of the inning.

But the Astros rallied in the eighth inning on a single by Madris, a walk to Meyers and Altuve's homer. After Tucker doubled with two outs, Abreu followed with his homer to round out the scoring

Advertisement

--Field Level Media