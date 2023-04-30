Astros squeak past Phils, claim one game in series

David Hensley and Martin Maldonado snapped lengthy hitless streaks while Jose Urquidy overcame a pair of solo home runs as the Houston Astros salvaged the finale of a three-game series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Sunday

Hensley and Maldonado entered the series finale mired in 0-for-24 skids before Hensley doubled leading off the second inning and scored when Maldonado added a ground rule double off Phillies left-hander Bailey Falter that gave Houston a 2-1 lead

Falter (0-5) had escaped with minimal damage in the first inning after loading the bases with no outs. The only run scored when he induced a double-play grounder from Jose Abreu.

The Astros reached Falter for single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Jake Meyers launched a 407-foot home run with one out in the fourth that pushed the Astros' lead to 3-1

When Kyle Tucker added an RBI single in the fifth, the Phillies pulled Falter and reclaimed their two-run lead at 4-2. Falter allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks with three strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings, marking his shortest outing of the season

The Phillies remained in contention with their power. J.T. Realmuto erased the Astros' 1-0 lead with his two-out solo homer off Urquidy (2-2) in the second inning, and Kody Clemens homered for the third time in four games with one out in the fifth, a solo shot to left that drew the Phillies to within 3-2

Urquidy held the line there before departing with one out in the sixth inning with an injury. He surrendered two runs on three hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Hector Neris inherited a baserunner and walked Brandon Marsh with two outs before retiring Realmuto to strand both runners.

Astros reliever Rafael Montero encountered a similar pinch in the seventh inning, allowing a pair of two-out singles before striking out Trea Turner on three consecutive four-seam fastballs

The Phillies sliced the deficit in half against Bryan Abreu in the eighth courtesy of a fielding error on third baseman Alex Bregman that allowed Kyle Schwarber to score from second with two outs. Closer Ryan Pressly nailing down his third save with a perfect ninth

Philadelphia stranded seven and finished 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

--Field Level Media