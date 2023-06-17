The Houston Astros traded cash considerations to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for right-handed relief pitcher Joel Kuhnel on Saturday

The Astros transferred fellow right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. to the 60-day injured list to make room on the roster. Kuhnel was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land

Advertisement

Kuhnel, 28, has appeared in 69 games over four seasons (2019-20, 2022-23) with the Reds. This season, he is 0-0 with an 8.10 ERA in two appearances, making most of his appearances with Triple-A Louisville

For his career, Kuhnel has posted a 6.20 ERA over 74 innings with 68 strikeouts and a 4-3 record.

Advertisement Advertisement

--Field Level Media