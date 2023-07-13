Astros' Yordan Alvarez to begin rehab assignment Friday

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez and right-hander Jose Urquidy will begin rehab assignments Friday at Triple-A Sugar Land

Alvarez, 26, landed on the 10-day injured list on June 9 with right oblique discomfort. Urquidy, 28, has not pitched since April 30 and was moved to the 60-day IL on June 23 with right shoulder soreness.

Alvarez is hitting .272 with 17 homers, 12 doubles and 55 RBIs in 57 games this season.

The 2019 American League Rookie of the Year in 2019 is batting .293 with 115 homers and 338 RBIs in 425 career games with the Astros

Urquidy is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA in six starts this season, with 23 strikeouts and 10 walks in 27 2/3 innings.

He is 26-15 with a 3.85 ERA through 69 career games (66 starts) since making his debut with Houston in 2019.

--Field Level Media