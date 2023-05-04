Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Athletics DFA Jeurys Familia, Domingo Acevedo

Field Level Media
Apr 29, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (31) walks back to the dugout after the top of the 9th inning at RingCentral Coliseum.
Image: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland A's made a series of roster moves Thursday, including designating pitchers Jeurys Familia and Domingo Acevedo for assignment.

They also optioned right-hander Adam Oller to Triple-A Las Vegas.

In corresponding moves, the A's recalled three right-handers from Las Vegas - Rico Garcia, Spencer Patton and Austin Pruitt.

Familia, 33, posted an 0-1 mark with a 6.39 ERA and two saves in 14 relief appearances this season, his first in Oakland.

Acevedo, 29, was 0-0 with a 10.61 ERA in nine relief appearances. He's made 89 relief appearances for the A's in two-plus seasons, going 4-4 with a 4.09 ERA.

Oller, 28, is 1-1 with a 10.07 ERA in nine games (one start) this season.

Garcia, 29, is 0-1 with a 2.03 ERA in nine relief appearances at Las Vegas. He has pitched in 20 major league games with three teams but will make his debut in an A's uniform.

Patton, 35, is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA in six relief appearances at Las Vegas. He's 5-4 with a 5.11 ERA in 101 major league relief appearances with Texas and the Chicago Cubs.

Pruitt, 33, is 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA in 10 relief appearances at Las Vegas. He's 12-10 with a 4.70 ERA in 112 major league games (11 starts) with four teams.

--Field Level Media