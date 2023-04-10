Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Athletics place OF Seth Brown (oblique) on IR

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 8, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) forces out Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) during the fifth inning at Tropicana Field.
Apr 8, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) forces out Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) during the fifth inning at Tropicana Field.
Image: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics on Monday placed outfielder Seth Brown on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain

Watch
Rudy Gobert punches Kyle Anderson, remains waste of money | Andy Reacts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
We microdosed Aaron Rodgers' darkness retreat
7 hours ago
Something is wrong with the Knicks | Keep it a Buck(et)
Friday 11:17AM

Brown sustained the injury on Saturday during a check swing while batting.

The move is retroactive to Sunday.

Oakland recalled shortstop Kevin Smith from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.

Advertisement

Brown, 30, was batting .200 with one home run, two doubles and two RBIs. He established career highs of 25 homers, 26 doubles and 73 RBIs last season while batting .230 in 150 games.

Brown has 46 career homers and 136 RBIs to go with a .228 average in 302 games.

Smith, 26, was batting .300 with five homers, 12 RBIs and four steals in seven games with the Aviators. He failed to make Oakland's Opening Day roster despite batting .395 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 21 spring games.

Top Image
Tout Image
44% off
Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Summer's a' comin'
Comes with everything you need like the pump and a separate waterproof dry bag to keep your valuables in like your keys or phone while on the water

Advertisement
Advertisement

Smith batted just .180 in 47 games with the Athletics last season. He is slated to bat sixth and play shortstop in Monday night's game against the host Baltimore Orioles

--Field Level Media