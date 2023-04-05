Athletics' walk-off victory ends Guardians' win streak

Tony Kemp singled home Ryan Noda with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday night, delivering the Oakland Athletics a 4-3, walk-off win over the visiting Cleveland Guardians

Neither team had scored since the sixth before Noda drew a walk from Cleveland's fourth pitcher, James Karinchak (0-2), to lead off the ninth.

An Esteury Ruiz infield out advanced Noda to second with two outs, from where he scored the game-ender on Kemp's hit to right.

Trevor May (2-1) earned the win after pitching a scoreless top of the ninth.

May has been the winning pitcher in both Oakland victories this season, while Karinchak has been the loser in both Cleveland defeats.

Each team had three extra-base hits in the game, including Gabriel Arias' second career home run for the Guardians, who saw a four-game winning streak come to an end

Neither starting pitcher got a decision.

Guardians ace Shane Bieber, after serving up a two-run third inning, had a 3-2 lead before a wild pitch on a strikeout that would have been the final out of the sixth. Instead, the errant pitch allowed Kemp to dash home with the tying run

He was pulled after the sixth, charged with three runs on three hits. Bieber walked one and struck out seven.

Ruiz had an RBI double and Jace Peterson had a sacrifice fly in Oakland's third.

A's starter JP Sears went 4 2/3 innings, during which he allowed three runs and eight hits. He walked one and struck out five.

Arias' homer, his first of the season, came off Sears and got Cleveland even in the fourth after Oscar Gonzalez had tripled and scored on an Josh Naylor infield out.

Jose Ramirez produced Cleveland's final run with a fifth-inning double that scored Myles Straw, who had walked.

--Field Level Media