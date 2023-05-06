Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Athletics win first series of their season at Royals

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
May 6, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk (64) pitches during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
May 6, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk (64) pitches during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Image: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

JJ Bleday homered and doubled, leading the Oakland Athletics to a 5-4 win over the host Kansas City Royals

Watch
Jackson Mahomes gives Antonio Brown a run for his money | Worst of the Week
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Black Quarterbacks = Big NFL Ratings | The SEO Show
Thursday 4:00PM
Jordan Poole ruins Golden State Warriors comeback and… we’re being too hard on him | Keep it a Buck(et)
Thursday 3:42PM

With wins in consecutive games for the first time this year, the Athletics also captured their first series victory

Advertisement

Bleday doubled and scored in the second, then lifted a one-out solo shot to right in the third, his second of the year, for a 3-1 Oakland advantage.

The A's padded their lead to 5-1 in the fourth on Ryan Noda's RBI triple followed by Brent Rooker's double.

Amazon’s Choice In Lawn Mowers Is 25% Off Today
greenworks
Amazon’s Choice In Lawn Mowers Is 25% Off Today

Gas-like performance at the touch of a button
With up to 60 minutes of run-time and an included 30 minute rapid charger, your mower will always be at the ready.

Advertisement

Despite walking six, Ken Waldichuk (1-2) earned the win, allowing four runs on six hits, fanning six while throwing a career-high 114 pitches over five frames.

Brady Singer (2-4) never retired more than two consecutive batters of the 23 he faced while going four innings, surrendering five runs on six hits and three walks.

Advertisement

Singer has lost 4 of 5 and has allowed at least five runs in five of his last six starts, posting a 10.05 ERA.

The game was delayed twice at the start, first by a retirement ceremony for former Royals star Lorenzo Cain, and later during Esteury Ruiz's leadoff at-bat when he initially appeared to be hit by Singer's 3-2 pitch. Following lengthy discussion among umpires and managers, it was ruled a foul ball and Ruiz struck out looking on the next pitch

Advertisement

Ruiz struck back in the second with a two-run, ground-ball single that barely snuck through the right side, then promptly stole second, his major league-leading 16th. Ruiz is hitting .441 (15-for-34) with runners in scoring position.

Maikel Garcia's two-out RBI double got Kansas City on the board early as they forced Waldichuk to hurl 30 first-inning pitches.

Advertisement

Freddy Fermin led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo shot, his second, and Bobby Witt, Jr., followed with a two-run homer, his sixth, cutting Oakland's lead to 5-4.

Five Athletics' relievers worked around seven baserunners over four shutout innings with Zach Jackson earning his first save. The Royals were 2-for-13 overall with runners in scoring position

Advertisement

Kansas City fell into a tie with Oakland for baseball's worst record.

--Field Level Media