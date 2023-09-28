Tennis

ATP roundup: Adrian Mannarino wins Astana opener

By
Field Level Media
Sep 1, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Adrian Mannarino of France hits to Frances Tiafoe of the United States on day five of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Sep 1, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Adrian Mannarino of France hits to Frances Tiafoe of the United States on day five of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Image: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Sixth-seeded Adrian Mannarino recorded a 7-6 (4), 6-2 win over fellow Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in a first-round match at the Astana Open on Thursday in Kazakhstan.

Eighth-seeded Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland was not as fortunate. Marcus Giron outlasted the 38-year-old Wawrinka for a 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6) win in 2 hours, 51 minutes.

Unseeded Sho Shimabukuro of Japan, Alibek Kachmazov of Russia, Jurij Rodionov of Austria and Egor Gerasimov of Belarus also emerged victorious in their respective first-round matches.

China Open

Australian Alex De Minaur held on for a 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (6) win over Great Britain's Andy Murray in a first-round match in Beijing.

Frenchman Ugo Humbert and Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry also needed three sets to advance to the second round. Humbert posted a 7-5, 3-6, 6-0 victory over Italian Lorenzo Sonego, while Etcheverry rallied for a 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over South African Lloyd Harris.

Italian Matteo Arnaldi and Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina had a much easier time of it. The former notched a 6-2, 6-2 victory over J.J. Wolf, while the latter won by the same score over China's Yi Zhou.

—Field Level Media