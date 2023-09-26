ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev, Karen Khachanov win titles

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany overcame dropping the first set to post a 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over unseeded Russian Roman Safiullin in the Chengdu Open final on Tuesday in Chengdu, China.

Zverev, 26, recorded 10 aces to dispatch Safiullin and win the match in two hours, 56 minutes. Zverev captured his first hard-court title since the Nitto ATP Finals in November 2021.

Advertisement

Safiullin, 26, collected 33 winners but was undone, in part, by 15 unforced errors and four double faults.

Zhuhai Championships

No. 1 seed Karen Khachanov captured his fifth tour-level title and first since 2018 with a 7-6 (2), 6-1 win over eighth-seeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in Zhuhai, China.

Advertisement Advertisement

Khachanov, 27, recorded 34 winners and nine aces to win the match in one hour, 43 minutes. The 15th-ranked Russian was competing in just his second singles tournament since sustaining a stress fracture in his back during his run to the quarterfinals at the French Open in May.

Nishioka, 27, was bidding for his third tour-level title and first since Seoul last year.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media