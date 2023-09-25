Tennis

ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev reaches Chengdu final

Sep 6, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany waves to the crowd after losing to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day ten of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Image: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany will meet unseeded Russian Roman Safiullin in the Chengdu Open final in Chengdu, China.

Zverev saved all five break points and fired nine aces in a 6-3, 7-6 (2) semifinal win on Monday against No. 3 seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria. Zverev is chasing his first hard-court title since the Nitto ATP Finals in November 2021.

Standing in the way is Safiullin, who reached the final of the ATP 250 event with a 6-3, 6-4 upset against No. 2 seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy. Safiullin struck nine aces and never faced a break point in the 89-minute match.

Zhuhai Championships

No. 1 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia halted a dubious semifinal streak and will take on eighth-seeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan for the ATP 250 hard-court title in Zhuhai, China.

Khachanov's 7-5, 6-4 defeat of No. 4 seed Sebastian Korda ended his five-match semifinal skid, putting him in his first final since Adelaide in January 2022. He won 83 percent of his first-service points (30 of 36) against Korda.

Nishioka advanced Monday with a 6-4, 6-4 win against Russia's Aslan Karatsev. Karatsev finished with a 29-8 edge in winners but also committed 20 unforced errors to Nishioka's five.

—Field Level Media