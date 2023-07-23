ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev, Pedro Cachin win titles

No. 2 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia defeated No. 1 Casper Ruud of Norway 7-6 (3), 6-0 to win his second title of the season on Sunday at the Nordea Open in Bastad, Sweden.

Rublev, who dropped only one set all week, won 80 percent (36 of 45) of his first-service points and converted four of his eight break chances in the one-hour, 33-minute final.

Rublev captured his 14th career title and improved to 4-0 head-to-head on clay courts against Ruud, who won only 15 of the 45 points in the second set.

EFG Swiss Open Gstaad

Unseeded Pedro Cachin of Argentina captured his maiden ATP Tour title by rallying for a 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 victory against former champion Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain in Gstaad, Switzerland.

With the two-hour, 23-minute triumph, the 28-year-old Cachin became the fifth first-time champion on the tour this year. He also climbed 41 spots to a career-high No. 49 in the ATP world rankings.

Cachin struck seven aces and converted five of his 12 break chances against Ramos-Vinolas, who received a medical timeout during the second set for blisters.

Infosys Hall of Fame Open

No. 2 seed Adrian Mannarino of France defeated Alex Michelsen 6-2, 6-4 to win the title in Newport, R.I.

Mannarino won 25 of his 31 first-service points (80.6 percent) and broke Michelsen's serve four times in six opportunities. The 35-year-old won his third career ATP Tour title, two of which have come in the United States (2022 Winston-Salem Open).

Michelsen, an 18-year-old ranked No. 190 in the world, was trying for his first career ATP title. He upset defending champion Maxime Cressy, Mackenzie McDonald and John Isner on his way to his first tour-level final.

--Field Level Media