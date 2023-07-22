ATP roundup: Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev reach finals in Bastad

Top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway recorded a 6-3, 7-5 victory over third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti on Saturday to advance to the final of the Nordea Open in Bastad, Sweden.

The 24-year-old Ruud, who is bidding for his 11th ATP title, collected five aces against the Italian to put himself in position to win this tournament for the second time in three years.

Advertisement

Ruud dispatched Musetti in one hour, 46 minutes to gain a finals berth against second-seeded Andrey Rublev, who posted a 7-6 (6), 6-7 (7), 6-3 win over fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.

Rublev benefited from nine aces to outlast Cerundolo in two hours, 49 minutes. The Russian will give himself a chance to win his second title of the season and 14th of his career.

Advertisement Advertisement

EFG Swiss Open Gstaad

Former champion Albert Ramos-Vinolas breezed to a 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 2 seed Miomir Kecmanovic to advance to the final in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Advertisement

Ramos-Vinolas, an unseeded Spaniard, broke the Serbian's serve six times to win the match in 92 minutes.

Ramos-Vinolas advanced to face unseeded Pedro Cachin of Argentina, who coasted to his maiden tour-level final with a 6-3, 6-1 rout of unseeded Serbian Hamad Medjedovic.

Advertisement

Cachin won 22 of 24 first-serve points to dispatch Medjedovic in 65 minutes.

Infosys Hall of Fame Open

Alex Michelsen reached an ATP Tour final in his second attempt, defeating fellow American John Isner 7-6 (6), 6-4 in Newport.

Advertisement

Michelsen, 18, has risen from No. 1,081 to 139 in the ATP rankings over the past 52 weeks. Both players were unseeded, with Isner, 38, a four-time winner of the event.

The big-serving, 6-foot-10 Isner had 20 aces, but 6-4 Michelsen concluded the one-hour, 42-minute match with two of his five aces.

Advertisement

The other semifinal matched two Frenchmen, as second seed Adrian Mannarino eliminated third seed Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 46 minutes to go to his first Newport final.

Mannarino converted 4 of 14 break points (29 percent), to 1 of 4 for Humbert. Mannarino had the edge in service points one, 69 percent (37 of 54) to 54 percent (43 of 79) for his fellow countryman.

Advertisement

Mannarino is 2-10 in tour-level finals in his career.

--Field Level Media