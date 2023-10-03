ATP roundup: Jannik Sinner ousts Carlos Alcaraz in China

Jannik Sinner of Italy upset top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (4), 6-1 on Tuesday to advance to the finals of the China Open in Beijing.

Sinner, the sixth seed, will meet second seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who beat eight-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-4, 6-3.

Advertisement

Alcaraz broke Sinner's opening serve to take a 2-0 lead, and Sinner fought off two break points in the third game to avoid going down 3-0 in the first set of the match, which lasted just short of two hours. The players were back on track at 3-3, and with no further service breaks, the match went to the tiebreak.

Sinner converted five of eight break chances, while the Spaniard cashed in on just two of nine.

Advertisement Advertisement

In head-to-head competition, Sinner leads Alcaraz 4-3 and is the first player with four tour wins against the Spaniard. Sinner will rise to No. 4 in the next ATP rankings.

Against Medvedev, Sinner will be seeking his third ATP singles title of 2023 and ninth of his career. Medvedev, with the win over Zverev, advanced to his eight tour final of the season. He has won a career-high five on the season.

Advertisement

Medvedev improved to 10-7 against Zverev, including 4-1 this season.

Astana Open

Adrian Mannarino came from a set back to defeat Sebastian Korda, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, in Kazakhstan.

Advertisement

He became the first man from France to win more than one ATP tournament in a season and earned his fourth career title in two hours and 10 minutes.

He also won in Newport this year.

Korda was seeking his first tournament title since 2021, when he won in Parma.

—Field Level Media