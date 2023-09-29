Tennis

ATP roundup: No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas ousted in Beijing


Field Level Media
Aug 30, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece hits to Dominic Stricker of Switzerland on day three of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Image: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The top three seeds cruised through their opening-round matches on Friday at the China Open in Beijing, but Nicolas Jarry of Chile upset No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-4, 6-4.

Advancing easily were top seed Carlos Alcaraz, a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Yannick Hanfmann of Germany; second-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who took out Tommy Paul 6-2, 6-1; and third-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark, a 6-4, 6-4 victor over Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The seventh seed, Casper Ruud of Norway, topped Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets, but the other seeded players in action all needed three sets to move on.

No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia and No. 6 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy, defeated a pair of Brits, Cameron Norrie and Daniel Evans, respectively, to advance to the second round. No. 8 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany ousted Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

Astana Open

Jurij Rodionov of Austria defeated second-seeded Sebastian Baez of Argentina 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals in Kazakhstan.

Rodionov used five aces and won 76 percent of the points on his first serve, compared to 52 percent for his opponent, in the win.

Also advancing were Czech Jiri Lehecka, Sebastian Korda and Adrian Mannarino of France, seeded fourth through sixth, respectively.

—Field Level Media