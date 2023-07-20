Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Tennis

ATP roundup: Pedro Cachin ousts top seed in Switzerland

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 3, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Pedro Cachin (ARG) returns the ball during his match against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day one of the Wimbledon championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Jul 3, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Pedro Cachin (ARG) returns the ball during his match against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day one of the Wimbledon championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Image: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Pedro Cachin of Argentina upset top-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) to reach the quarterfinals of the EFG Swiss Open Gastaad on Thursday in Switzerland.

Watch
What MLB team needs to make a trade before the deadline? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Can Saquon get the New York Giants back into the playoffs? | Agree to Disagree
10 hours ago
Does AI render college classes obsolete? | Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda
10 hours ago

Cachin never trailed in the first-set tiebreaker, but in the second he fell behind 2-1 before rattling off five straight points to put it out of reach. He finished with a 7-3 edge in aces and saved five of six break points.

Advertisement

No. 3 seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy also lost, with Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas posting a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory.

Ramos-Vinolas will face Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in the next round after Varillas beat Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 6-2, 6-1. Cachin's quarterfinal opponent is Spaniard Jaume Munar, who advanced past Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nordea Open

No. 2 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia and No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev will square off in the quarterfinals after winning their respective matches Thursday in Bastad, Sweden.

Rublev eliminated countryman Pavel Kotov 6-3, 7-6 (4). Zverev cruised past Brazil's Thiago Monteiro 6-1, 6-0 in an hour flat.

No. 1 seed Casper Ruud of Norway is also still in the mix after a 6-2, 6-4 win over Russia's Alexander Shevchenko. In the next round, he'll face Austrian Sebastian Ofner, who rallied past Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Advertisement

Infosys Hall of Fame Open

No. 2 seed Adrian Mannarino and No. 3 seed Ugo Humbert set up an all-French semifinal showdown in Newport, R.I.

Advertisement

Mannarino outlasted seventh seed Jordan Thompson of Australia on Thursday, 6-0, 6-7 (4), 6-2. Humbert beat 2021 tournament champion Kevin Anderson of South Africa 6-2, 6-4.

On the other side of the bracket, four Americans will play in the quarterfinals on Friday. No. 1 seed Tommy Paul will face four-time tournament winner John Isner, and fourth-seeded Mackenzie McDonald will draw Alex Michelsen.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media