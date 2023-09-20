ATP roundup: Taro Daniel upsets Aleksandar Vukic at Chengdu Open

Japan's Taro Daniel rallied to upset eighth seed Aleksandar Vukic of Australia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday in the Round of 32 at the Chengdu (China) Open.

The unseeded Daniel, ranked 95th in the world, won in 2 hours and 14 minutes over Vukic, ranked 50th. Daniel converted five of 14 break points to three of seven for Vukic.

In other matches in the Round of 32, Russia's Roman Safiullin downed American Brandon Nakashima in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, and France's Corentin Moutet cruised past China's Tao Mu 6-2, 6-2.

Zhuhai Championships

Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic recorded his second career tour-level win by eliminating Chinese wild card Zhe Li 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 32 in Zhuhai, China.

Svrcina added to winning one match at the Australian Open in January by committing just five unforced errors and hitting 18 winners while converting four of five break points. Li had 12 unforced errors and 17 winners while converting just one of eight break points.

In other matches, Lloyd Harris of South Africa defeated Czech Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-2, and Japan's No.8 seeded Yoshihito Nishioka knocked off France's Terence Atmane 0-6, 6-4, 6-2.

—Field Level Media