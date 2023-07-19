Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Tennis

ATP roundup: Tommy Paul beats NCAA singles champ at Newport

By
Field Level Media
Jul 8, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Tommy Paul (USA) runs for the ball during his match against Jiri Lehecka (CZE) on day six at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Image: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Top-seeded Tommy Paul registered six aces while cruising to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over wild card Ethan Quinn in the second round of the Infosys Hall of Fame Open at Newport, R.I.

Paul won 85.2 percent (23 of 27) of his first-serve points while beating Quinn, the reigning NCAA singles champion out of Georgia. Paul will next face John Isner, who posted a 6-3, 6-4 victory over eighth-seeded Corentin Moutet of France.

Second-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France recorded a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Australia's Rinky Hijikata, while French No. 3 seed Ugo Humbert beat Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-4.

Also prevailing in the second round were No. 4 seed Mackenzie McDonald, No. 7 Jordan Thompson of Australia, Alex Michelsen and South African wild card Kevin Anderson. The latter just ended his retirement to resume his playing career.

EFG Swiss Open Gstaad

Serbian qualifier Hamad Medjedovic outplayed former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem and produced a 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 victory in the second round at Gstaad, Switzerland.

Medjedovic overcame nine double faults and had a 10-7 edge in aces over the Austrian. He next faces fourth-seeded Yannick Hanfmann, who beat Daniel Altmaier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 in an all-German affair.

No. 2 seed Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia defeated Swiss wild card Dominic Stricker 7-6 (4), 6-1. Kecmanovic next faces Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs, who outlasted Austria's Jurij Rodionov 7-6 (8), 4-6, 7-6 (4).

Nordea Open

No. 3 seed Lorenzo Musetti converted his seventh match point of the third set to advance past fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (6) in the second round at Bastad, Sweden.

Arnaldi saved 8 of 12 break points and also recovered from a 4-1 deficit in the final set while threatening to post the upset. Musetti will next face Austrian Filip Misolic, who beat Slovakia's Jozef Kovalik 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4 in a battle of qualifiers.

Fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo, the defending champion, was a 6-2, 6-3 winner over Frenchman Luca Van Assche. Cerundolo will face fellow Argentina native Federico Coria, who beat Swedish wild card Leo Borg 6-4. 6-2.

--Field Level Media