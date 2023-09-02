Auburn leans on QB duo to blast UMass

Behind the quarterback duo of Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford and an opportunistic defense, Auburn began the Hugh Freeze era with a dominant 59-14 win over visiting UMass.

Thorne, a Michigan State transfer, completed 10 of 17 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. Ashford finished with 51 rushing yards and three scores.

Running back Damari Alston started in place of Jarquez Hunter (coaching decision) and tallied 43 rushing yards and a score for the Tigers (1-0). Sean Jackson (45-yard TD run) and Jeremiah Cobb (42-yard scoring run) were also effective out of the backfield.

Cornerback Jaylin Simpson put Auburn up 38-7 early in the second half by returning an interception 50 yards for a touchdown. He also added a fumble recovery.

UMass starting quarterback Taisun Phommachanh was harassed all game and finished with just 55 passing yards. Tailback Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams (team-high 101 rushing yards) and wideout Anthony Simpson (89 receiving yards and a score) stood out for the Minutemen (1-1).

Alston's 2-yard scoring run on the game's opening drive put the Tigers up 7-0 less than four minutes into the game. But UMass responded with an 89-yartd scoring march in eight plays, which was capped by a Phommachanh's 1-yard scoring run.

A 37-yard field goal by Alex McPherson gave Auburn a 10-7 lead with 2:11 to play in the opening quarter. A 56-yard punt return by Keionte Scott set up a 10-yard scoring run by Ashford, which upped the Tigers' lead to 17-7 early in the second quarter.

A 1-yard scoring run by Ashford pushed Auburn's lead to 24-7 just over four minutes later. A strip sack by safety Donovan Kaufman led to a fumble recovery by Simpson on the ensuing possession. Ashford pushed the Tigers' lead to 31-7 with 4:42 to play until halftime on a 4-yard run to pay dirt.

Simpson's pick-six and a 29-yard touchdown reception by Jay Fair gave Auburn an insurmountable 45-7 lead early in the second half.

—Field Level Media