Austin FC score late, end Revolution’s home win streak

Alex Ring scored a late tying goal as Austin FC picked up a single point in a 2-2 draw with the host New England Revolution in Foxborough, Mass.

Ring tied the match with a left-footed strike from the top of the box in the 94th minute, earning the Texans a draw and ending New England's bid at matching its club record for home wins.

Tomas Chancalay scored both goals for the Revolution.

After a timid start from both sides, Austin (9-12-6, 33 points) opened the scoring in the 27th minute. Jon Gallagher cut the ball back to the top of the box for Emiliano Rigoni, who gently chipped his shot over New England (13-5-8, 47 points) goalie Earl Edwards Jr.

The lead would not last long, however. New England drove forward off the restart before Ian Harkes sent a curling cross along the ground to Chancalay, who finished to tie the match at 1-1 in the 28th minute.

Chancalay extended the lead in the opening moments of the second half with a 47th-minute goal, getting his head to the end of Nacho Gil's cross, soaring over Adam Lundqvist at the back post before rippling the net.

Austin continued to push through the second half, nearly finding a tying goal when Daniel Pereira's right-footed strike from 20 yards ricocheted off the far post.

New England played on the defensive side for most of the match and it caught up to them in stoppage time. Austin pushed bodies ahead, eventually finding their 2-2 goal from Ring in the match's final moments.

New England found their two goals with 51.1 possession and 17 shots, six on target. Meanwhile, Austin had 10 shots, five on target.

The Revolution could not extend their home win streak to seven games, which would have tied a club record, and saw themselves drop into a tie for second in the Eastern Conference.

At the same time, the road point boosted Austin's playoff campaign, as they moved to 10th in the west, one spot outside of the MLS postseason.

—Field Level Media