Austin FC waive veteran D Amro Tarek

Austin FC parted ways with defender Amro Tarek on Wednesday

The MLS club waived the 31-year-old veteran and exercised a buyout of his guaranteed contract.

Tarek will no longer occupy a senior roster spot or count against Austin's 2023 salary budget.

He signed a one-year deal with Austin in January but did not appear in an MLS match for the club.

Tarek started and played 66 minutes in a 3-0 loss to Violette AC in CONCACAF Champions League action on March 7.

He has two goals and one assist in 66 matches (58 starts) with the Columbus Crew (2016), Orlando City SC (2018) and the New York Red Bulls (2019-21).

--Field Level Media