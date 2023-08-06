Austin Gomber, Rockies escape with 1-0 win over Cardinals

Austin Gomber and three relievers combined on a shutout as the visiting Colorado Rockies edged the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 Sunday

Gomber (9-8) allowed six hits and three walks in his six innings against his former team

Tyler Kinley, Brent Suter, Justin Lawrence combined to get the last nine outs for the Rockies, who took two of three games in the series. Lawrence earned his ninth save

The Cardinals left 15 runners on base and went 0-for-9 hitting with runners in scoring position. They lost for the seventh time in their last 10 games

Reliever Zack Thompson (2-4) was the Cardinals' opener in a bullpen start while Miles Mikolas completed his suspension. Thompson struck out eight batters in four innings and allowed one run on two hits and a walk

Drew VerHagen, John King and Andre Pallante each threw a scoreless inning and JoJo Romero shut the Rockies out for the last two frames

Colorado scored the game's only run in the third inning. Brenton Doyle hit a leadoff double, moved up on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Ezequiel Tovar's sacrifice fly

The Rockies escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning. Lars Nootbaar hit a one-out single and went to third on Paul Goldschmidt's two-out double. After Gomber walked Nolan Arenado intentionally, Tyler O'Neill hit an inning-ending groundout

The Cardinals stranded two more runners in the sixth inning. Nolan Gorman hit a leadoff single and moved up on Andrew Knizner's two-out single, but Nootbaar was retired on a chopper in front of the plate

In the Colorado seventh, Alan Trejo reached on a one-out infield single and Doyle followed with a single -- but Austin Wynns grounded into a double play

After Goldschmidt walked with one out and Arenado hit a single in the bottom of the inning, O'Neill struck out and Gorman popped out

The Cardinals squandered another bases-loaded opportunity in the eighth inning. With two outs, Willson Contreras had a pinch-hit single. Nootbaar walked and Tommy Edman was hit by a pitch before Goldschmidt was retired on a flyout

