The Colorado Avalanche acquired forward Fredrik Olofsson from the Dallas Stars on Thursday for future considerations

Olofsson agreed to a one-year contract for the 2023-24 season, though the Avalanche did not disclose financial terms

Olofsson, 27, made his NHL debut on Dec. 27 at Nashville and appeared in 28 regular-season games, scoring four points (one goal, three assists). He played in 37 games for Texas of the AHL and tallied five goals and nine assists.

The Chicago Blackhawks selected Olofsson in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Draft. He played three seasons in Sweden before signing with the Stars

A native of Sweden, Olofsson grew up in the Denver area and played for seasons at Nebraska-Omaha before moving on to Sweden.

--Field Level Media