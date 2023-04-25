Avalanche D Cale Makar to have hearing with NHL

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar will have a hearing with the NHL on Tuesday, one day after he was whistled for interference on Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series

Makar delivered a hit on McCann along the boards on Monday after the latter released a shot at 8:24 of the first period.

McCann remained on the ice for several minutes before needing assistance to get to the bench. He did not return to the contest and already has been ruled out for Game 5 in Denver on Wednesday, coach Dave Hakstol said.

"Late hit. Really late. No puck in play. Our 40-goal scorer not available for the rest of the game," Hakstol said.

McCann, 26, recorded career-high totals in goals (40), assists (30) and points (70) in 79 games during the regular season. He had one point -- an assist -- in the first four games of the series.

The Kraken posted a 3-2 overtime win on Monday to even the best-of-seven series at two victories apiece

Makar, 24, had 66 points (17 goals, 49 assists) in 60 games this season.

The reigning Norris and Conn Smythe Trophy recipient has 246 points (65 goals, 181 assists) in 238 career games. He was selected by the Avalanche with the fourth overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft

