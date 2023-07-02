Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Avalanche re-sign D Jack Johnson

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 28, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) advances the puck against the Seattle Kraken during the third period in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanely Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena.
Apr 28, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) advances the puck against the Seattle Kraken during the third period in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanely Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena.
Image: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche re-signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a one-year contract on Sunday that runs through the 2023-24 season

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 3:33PM
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 11:47AM

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Avalanche, with whom Johnson helped win a Stanley Cup in 2021-22

Advertisement

Johnson, 36, recorded eight points (two goals, six assists) in 83 games last season split between the Chicago Blackhawks and Avalanche

He has totaled 320 points (74 goals, 246 assists) in 1,107 career games with the Los Angeles Kings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks and Avalanche. He was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes with the third overall pick of the 2005 NHL Draft

Advertisement
Advertisement

Johnson won a silver medal with the United States in the 2010 Olympic Games at Vancouver.

--Field Level Media