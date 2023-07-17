Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Avalanche sign F Ross Colton to 4-year deal

By
Field Level Media
Mar 19, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) takes a shot against New Jersey Devils during the first period at Amalie Arena.
Image: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche and forward Ross Colton agreed to a four-year contract to avoid arbitration on Monday

Multiple reports said the deal carried a $4 million average annual value for a total value of $16 million.

Colton spent his first three NHL seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning and was a pending restricted free agent after the 2022-23 season. The Lightning traded him to the Avalanche in June for a 2023 second-round draft pick (No. 37 overall)

The New Jersey native, 26, was part of the Lightning team that won the 2021 Stanley Cup. He scored the game-winning goal in Game 5 to clinch the victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

In 190 regular-season games, Colton has tallied 83 career points (47 goals, 36 assists). He had 16 goals and 16 assists across 81 games for Tampa Bay last season.

He's added 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 52 career playoff games.

--Field Level Media