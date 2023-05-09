Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog (knee) to miss 2023-24 season

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will undergo a cartilage transplant in his right knee on Wednesday and is expected to miss the 2023-24 season, the team announced Tuesday

It will mark his second straight season on the sidelines. Knee issues prevented Landeskog from playing this season, though he had hoped to make an appearance in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Advertisement

Dr. Brian Cole will perform the surgery at the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Landeskog, a 30-year-old forward, helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup last summer and underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in October

44% off 54 Can Backpack Cooler Literal genius

This backpack cooler keeps your drinks cold for beach days and barbecues. Buy for $28 at Amazon Advertisement

Landeskog was attempting to return to the ice in time for the playoffs, with coach Jared Bednar telling reporters on April 12, "He's pushing himself to the limits of what he feels he can do."

Landeskog had 59 points (30 goals, 29 assists) in 51 games in the 2021-22 season before adding 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 20 playoff games. In 738 career regular-season games, all with Colorado, the former No. 2 overall draft pick has tallied 571 points (248 goals, 323 assists).

Advertisement

--Field Level Media