Back-to-back homers help D-backs dump Dodgers

Evan Longoria and Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning to help lift the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in Phoenix

Longoria led off the inning with a 398-foot blast to left off Clayton Kershaw to forge a 3-3 tie. Carroll's solo shot to right-center gave Arizona its first lead of the game.

Relievers Drey Jameson, Miguel Castro and Andrew Chafin took care of the rest, combining for 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, hitless relief. Jameson (2-0) tossed 2 1/3 innings and recorded the win.

The strong bullpen effort got Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner off the hook. The left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits with six walks and five strikeouts.

Nick Ahmed increased the margin in the eighth when his chopper down the third base line brought home Longoria, who had doubled. Ahmed then stole second and scored on Gabriel Moreno's double for added insurance.

James Outman and Chris Taylor went deep for the Dodgers, who saw a three-game winning streak come to an end. Kershaw (1-1) took the loss after allowing four runs on seven hits in six innings. He walked two and fanned four

Los Angeles' Mookie Betts doubled to lead off the game before advancing to third on a passed ball and scoring on J.D. Martinez's sacrifice fly.

Arizona quickly knotted the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the first, though, thanks to an RBI groundout from Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Outman then sent the first pitch of the second over the right-center-field wall to re-establish the Dodgers' one-run lead

It wasn't long before the D-backs tied things up once again, as Carroll singled home Gurriel in the third to make it 2-2. However, Taylor replicated Outman's antics from two innings prior, leading off the fourth with a solo shot to put Los Angeles back in front.

The Dodgers looked poised to add to their 3-2 lead when they loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth to chase Bumgarner, but Jameson came in and got Taylor to ground out to end the threat

--Field Level Media