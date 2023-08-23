Bats back Dean Kramer as O's blank Jays

Dean Kremer pitched six scoreless innings, Anthony Santander homered twice and the Baltimore Orioles pulled away late for a 7-0 win against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night to even their three-game series.

Kremer (12-5), who pitched in place of scheduled starter Jack Flaherty, allowed five singles. He struck out five and didn't walk a batter. Three Orioles relievers retired nine straight Blue Jays.

In his return after missing three games with lower back pain, Santander hit two solo homers, one during a five-run eighth inning. Ryan Mountcastle increased his on-base streak to 28 straight games.

The Orioles (8-0-2) will have a chance on Thursday to complete their 11th straight American League East series without losing one since April.

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman (9-8) gave up two runs on five hits in six innings against his former team. He struck out eight and walked one.

Flaherty, who was pushed back in the rotation, said he didn't bounce back after his last start in San Diego, when he gave up seven runs in three innings.

"It was decided (Tuesday) pregame to just give him a little bit extra time," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "In his catch play (Tuesday), there's a little bit of soreness, and so we just wanted to give him a little bit of a break."

Gunnar Henderson doubled leading off the Baltimore third inning and scored when Mountcastle grounded a single to center.

With one out in the fifth, Santander golfed a 1-2 pitch to right to make it 2-0.

Santander led off the bottom of the eighth and hit a 1-1 pitch from Trevor Richards out to right for his 23rd homer of the season.

Mountcastle walked and Ryan O'Hearn singled. When Richards threw a wild pitch and catcher Danny Jansen's throw to second was wild, Mountcastle scored to make it 4-0. Cedric Mullins brought O'Hearn home with a sacrifice fly. Adley Rutschman later added a two-run single and Baltimore led 7-0.

—Field Level Media