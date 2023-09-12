Baylor can't afford another misstep vs. Long Island

Baylor is looking to rediscover a way to win and set the table for Big 12 play when it hosts FCS opponent Long Island University on Saturday afternoon in Waco, Texas.

The Bears (0-2) remain at home for the third contest of a four-game homestand to open the season, but the friendly confides of McLane Stadium made little difference in the first two contests.

Baylor fell to then-No. 12 Utah 20-13 last weekend when its defense wore down in the searing heat and gave up two touchdowns in the final 1:59 of the contest. The deciding score came with 17 seconds to play after quarterback Sawyer Robertson, making his first career start, was intercepted at the BU 29 with 1:35 remaining.

Robertson then moved the Bears downfield in the final seconds before his pass into the end zone fell incomplete as time expired. He finished with 218 yards passing and two interceptions.

"I think from the inside, in talking to the team, they can feel the improvement," Baylor coach Dave Aranda said Monday. "It's a matter of trying to eliminate the distractions and stay focused on what's right ahead of us because I think they feel some momentum — however slight."

It was Baylor's sixth straight loss over the past two seasons, the Bears' longest losing streak since 2017.

Long Island (0-2) travels to the heart of Texas on the heels of a 21-10 loss at Bryant on Saturday. The Sharks lost their opener to Ohio 27-10. Saturday's game marks the final tune-up for Long Island before opening Northeast Conference play against Duquesne on Sept. 30.

"We are definitely ahead of where we were as a football team at this time last season," LIU second-year coach Ron Cooper said. "We are stronger and faster and understand what we are trying to do."

Two quarterbacks have shared the position for the Sharks, with Luca Stanzani throwing for 204 yards, one TD and three interceptions and Chris Howell passing for 139 yards. Stanzani leads the team with 68 rushing yards and Howell has a TD rush on 11 carries and 29 yards.

It's the first meeting between the programs.

—Field Level Media