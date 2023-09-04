Baylor QB Blake Shapen (knee) out 2-3 weeks

Baylor starting quarterback Blake Shapen is out two to three weeks with an MCL injury suffered in Saturday's stunning upset loss to Texas State.

Coach Dave Aranda announced the news Monday as the Bears prepared for a pivotal home game against Utah, which was ranked No. 14 last week.

Shapen was injured, returned but was eventually pulled in the fourth quarter in the 42-31 loss to the Bobcats. He finished 21-of-31 passing for 303 yards and two touchdowns before departing. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson will be the starter in Shapen's absence. Robertson spelled Shapen on Saturday night, completing 6 of 12 passes for 113 yards and an interception.

A loss to the Utes (1-0) this Saturday would send Baylor to an 0-2 mark for the first time since 2017.

Aranda also said that starting safety Devin Lemear is out at least two weeks with a dislocated elbow and outside linebacker Garmon Randolph will miss at least this week's game with a high ankle sprain.

Baylor entered as a 26.5-point favorite over Texas State.

—Field Level Media