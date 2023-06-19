While there are plenty of critics questioning the Phoenix Suns' reported trade for Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards, oddsmakers are applauding the move

Beal, who turns 30 this month, is reportedly heading to Phoenix along with forward Isaiah Todd and guard Jordan Goodwin. In return, the Suns will trade point guard Chris Paul to Washington, shooting guard Landry Shamet and multiple second-round draft picks and pick swaps

The Suns' odds to win the 2024 NBA title shortened from +850 to +650 at DraftKings, where Phoenix is now being offered third behind the champion Denver Nuggets (+475) and the Boston Celtics (+550). The Suns also shifted from +450 to +350 to win the Western Conference title, behind only the Nuggets at +250

The movement was similar although not as significant at BetMGM, which told Field Level Media that Phoenix's title odds shortened from +700 to +650 following the trade news and from +375 to +350 to win the Western Conference. The Suns are the fourth NBA title favorites at the book behind the Nuggets (+500), Celtics (+550) and Milwaukee Bucks (+600)

Meanwhile, the Wizards are tied for the longest title shots at DraftKings, which is offering Washington at +60000 along with the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons. The Wizards are +25000 at BetMGM, where they are still ahead of the Hornets and Pistons at +50000.

Washington is expected to embark on a full roster overhaul, including flipping Paul to another contender.

Beal played in just 50 games (all starts) last season. He averaged 23.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game and shot 36.5 percent from 3-point range. Injuries and multiple stays on the COVID-19 reserve list have limited Beal to just 90 games over the past two seasons.

In his 11-year career since the Wizards made him the third overall draft pick out of Florida in 2012, Beal has averaged 22.1 points, 4.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game over 695 games (661 starts). He was an All-Star in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-21 and finished second in the NBA in scoring twice (30.5 points per game in 2019-20, 31.3 ppg in 2020-21).

Paul, 38, averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 59 starts for the Suns in 2022-23. He has career averages of 17.9 points, 9.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 1,214 games with the New Orleans Hornets (2005-11), Clippers (2011-17), Houston Rockets (2017-19), Oklahoma City Thunder (2019-20) and Suns (2020-23)

Paul led the NBA in assists just two seasons ago when he averaged 10.8 per contest in his second campaign with the Suns

Todd, 21, has played in just 18 NBA games but his contract for 2023-24 is guaranteed at $1.8 million, per the report. Todd was selected No. 31 overall by Milwaukee in the 2021 draft and has averaged 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds over 7.5 minutes played per game.

Goodwin averaged 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 62 games (seven starts) this past season. He played in just two games in 2021-22.

--Field Level Media