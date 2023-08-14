NFL

Bears claim former Falcons starting LB Mykal Walker off waivers

Oct 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker (3) in action against the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Image: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears claimed linebacker Mykal Walker off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons on Monday.

Walker, 25, has started 20 of his 49 appearances for the Falcons over the past three seasons — including 12 starts last year in 16 games. Atlanta released Walker on Sunday.

Walker had 107 tackles, one sack and two interceptions last season for Atlanta. He has 187 tackles and three picks for his career.

The Falcons had selected Walker in the fourth round of the 2020 draft.

Chicago waived linebacker Kuony Deng in a corresponding move.

