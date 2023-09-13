Bears considering 'all possibilities' with Chase Claypool

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool's Week 1 effort, or lack thereof, has coach Matt Eberflus considering "all possibilities" heading into Week 2.

Replays from Sunday's season-opening 38-20 home loss to Green Bay show Claypool making several half-hearted attempts to block on running plays.

Claypool, 25, was targeted only twice by quarterback Justin Fields and recorded no catches against the Packers.

On Wednesday, Eberflus was asked if the team is considering deactivating Claypool in favor of Equanimeous St. Brown for Sunday's road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"We're looking at all possibilities right now," Eberflus said, per the Chicago Tribune. "I'm not going to talk about who's going to be up or down for the game for obvious reasons. We're looking at all things to make our team better."

Claypool, acquired in a trade last November with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is playing in the final season of his rookie contract.

The 2020 second-round pick has 167 catches for 2,184 yards and 12 touchdowns in 47 games (31 starts) with the Steelers and Bears.

—Field Level Media