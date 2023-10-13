Bears down trio of RBs vs. Vikings

D'Onta Foreman will jump to the front of the line at running back on Sunday with the Chicago Bears ruling out three players who left last week's win over Washington.

Starter Khalil Herbert (ankle) and backups Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) were ruled out on Friday, leaving the Bears to scramble to fill out the depth chart against the Minnesota Vikings.

They re-signed Darrynton Evans earlier this week. Evans, 25, played six games for the Bears last season and rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries.

Foreman has five carries for 16 yards this season, his first with the Bears. But Foreman said he's prepared to step into the starting role.

"A lot of people counted me out. A lot of people," Foreman said of starting against the Vikings this week.

Herbert leads the Bears (1-4) with 272 rushing yards in his first season as the No. 1 back. The Bears parted with David Montgomery, who has 371 yards to lead the Detroit Lions, in free agency.

Foreman had five 100-yard games and averaged 4.5 yards per carry in 2022 with the Carolina Panthers. He ran for 914 yards and scored five touchdowns on the season.

The 27-year-old was a third-round pick (89th overall) in 2017 with the Houston Texans. He has 448 carries for 1,917 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career, which also includes a stop with the Tennessee Titans.

—Field Level Media