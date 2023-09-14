Bears place CB Kyler Gordon (hand) on injured reserve

The Chicago Bears placed cornerback Kyler Gordon on injured reserve Thursday with a hand injury he sustained in the season-opening loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Gordon, 23, will miss a minimum of four games and be eligible to return against the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 15.

He recorded 71 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 14 games (all starts) during his rookie season in 2022. The second-round pick had one tackle and one pass breakup prior to being injured versus the Packers on Sunday.

Also on Thursday, the Bears signed cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. from the practice squad and re-signed rookie safety Macon Clark to the practice squad.

Stroman, 27, had eight tackles and one interception in two games (one start) last season. He totaled 46 tackles, two picks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 22 career games (four starts) with Washington (2018-20) and Chicago.

Clark, 24, signed with the Bears earlier this year as an undrafted free agent from Tulane.

—Field Level Media