NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields graduates from Ohio State

By
Field Level Media
May 7, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Former Ohio State football player and two-time Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields graduated during the Ohio State University&#39;s spring commencement at Ohio Stadium. Fields Fields, who is now the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears, was one of 191 current and past student-athletes to earn their degrees Sunday.
May 7, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Former Ohio State football player and two-time Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields graduated during the Ohio State University's spring commencement at Ohio Stadium. Fields Fields, who is now the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears, was one of 191 current and past student-athletes to earn their degrees Sunday.
Image: Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Justin Fields had a memorable Sunday off the field.

The Chicago Bears quarterback took part in graduation ceremonies at Ohio State over the weekend, earning his degree in consumer and family financial services. Both the Bears and the university celebrated the occasion on social media

Fields, who started his college football career at Georgia, played two seasons in Columbus, Ohio. He continued his studies through the athletic department's degree completion program after the Bears selected him with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

In two seasons with the Bears, the 24-year-old Fields owns a 5-20 record as the starter. He has completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 4,112 yards, with 24 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 27 total games. He's also rushed for 1,563 yards and 10 TDs

At Ohio State, he led the Buckeyes to two College Football Playoff appearances and was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

--Field Level Media