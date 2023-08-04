Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Bears sign TE Marcedes Lewis

By
Field Level Media
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) fumbles the ball against San Francisco 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson (27) and middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the first quarter during their NFL divisional round football playoff game Saturday January 22, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvs49ers 0122220162djp
Image: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tight end Marcedes Lewis will play his 18th season as a member of the Chicago Bears, agreeing to a one-year deal on Friday

Lewis, 39, was a first-round pick in 2006 and spent the past five seasons with the Green Bay Packers after 12 years in Jacksonville

Last season, Lewis caught six passes -- two for touchdowns

By playing in Year 18, Lewis becomes the only tight end in NFL history to play beyond a 17th season (Tony Gonzalez, Jason Witten)

Regarded as a top blocking tight end, Lewis knows the roots of the Chicago offensive scheme from his time in Green Bay with Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy

Former Packers tight end Robert Tonyan, also now a member of the Bears, was Lewis' teammate in Green Bay

Lewis has played in 251 career games (221 starts) with 432 catches for 5,084 yards and 39 touchdowns in his career

