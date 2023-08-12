Bears use second-half defense to take down Titans

DJ Moore and Khalil Herbert each delivered long catch-and-run touchdowns on first-quarter passes from Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears went on to a 23-17 preseason victory over the visiting Tennessee Titans

Fields was 3-of-3 passing for 129 yards in limited action, while running back Roschon Johnson rushed 12 times for 44 yards. The Bears' defense held the Titans scoreless in the second half, while Cairo Santos kicked three field goals as Chicago overcame a 17-14 halftime deficit

Malik Willis was 16-of-25 passing for 189 yards and an interception for the Titans. Tennessee had four turnovers, two of them by Willis, who also lost a fumble. Julius Chestnut had 46 yards rushing on seven carries for the Titans

Willis had a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Titans an early 7-0 lead. Hassan Haskins had a 1-yard TD run to get Tennessee even at 14-14 in the second quarter

Titans rookie QB Will Levis was 9-for-14 for 85 yards and an INT

