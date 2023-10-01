Bears WR Chase Claypool inactive vs. Broncos

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool was made a healthy scratch prior to Sunday's game against the visiting Denver Broncos.

The move comes on the heels of Claypool venting his frustration with how he is being used in the offense.

Claypool, acquired in a trade last November with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has just four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown in three games this season. He is playing in the final season of his rookie contract.

The 2020 second-round pick has 171 catches for 2,235 yards and 13 touchdowns in 49 games (32 starts) with the Steelers and Bears.

Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown was listed as active for the first time this season.

In addition to Claypool, the Bears (0-3) made the following players inactive for Sunday's game: running back D'Onta Foreman, defensive backs Eddie Jackson and Jaylon Johnson and quarterback Nathan Peterman.

As for the Broncos (0-3), safeties Justin Simmons and JL Skinner, linebackers Frank Clark and Josey Jewell, defensive end Ronnie Perkins, defensive tackle Mike Purcell and center Alex Forsyth were ruled inactive.

—Field Level Media