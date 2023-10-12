Beau Hossler's 62 leads field after first round at Shriners

LAS VEGAS — Beau Hossler shot a 9-under 62 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Shriners Children's Open on Thursday at TPC Summerlin.

LPGA star Lexi Thompson, the first woman to be invited to play at a PGA event since 2018, had not finished her round yet when the leaders headed to the clubhouse.

Advertisement

Hossler, who totaled eight birdies on the day, finished the front nine on a strong note, notching an eagle on the par-five ninth hole. He also finished strong, with three birdies on his last four holes, overshadowing his lone bogey on No. 17.

Advertisement

Trailing Hossler by one stroke are J.T. Poston and Cameron Champ.

Poston started on the back nine and wound up with a pair of eagles — on Nos. 15 and 9 — but to help offset his two bogeys. Champ tallied four birdies and an eagle (No. 9) on the front nine but had just two birdies on the back nine to cap a bogey-free round.

Advertisement

Lanto Griffin and Davis Thompson ended the day tied for fourth at 64. Griffin collected an eagle (No. 15) and seven birdies — including four birdies on his first seven holes. Thompson totaled seven birdies in his bogey-free day, including two birdies on his last three holes.

—Field Level Media