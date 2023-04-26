Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Behind Nikola Jokic's triple-double, Nuggets close out Wolves

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 25, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) passes in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.
Apr 25, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) passes in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.
Image: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the host Denver Nuggets past the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-109 on Tuesday night, closing out their first-round Western Conference playoff series in five games

Watch
Who took the worst low blow in the NBA Playoffs so far? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Rainn Wilson's NBA Finals prediction may be in trouble
Yesterday
Embiid, Harden, and Brooks' VERY personal fouls in the NBA Playoffs | Andy Reacts
Monday 4:00PM

Jamal Murray scored 35 points, Bruce Brown and Aaron Gordon had 14 each and Michael Porter Jr. grabbed 10 rebounds for Denver. The top-seeded Nuggets are headed to the Western Conference semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons

Advertisement

Anthony Edwards put up 29 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 11 rebounds and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 15 rebounds for the eighth-seeded Timberwolves. Nickeil Alexander-Walker finished with 14 points and Taurean Prince added 13 points

The game was tied at 102 when Jokic took over in the final 1:30. He hit two free throws, scored off of his own miss and converted a three-point play to make it 109-104 with 28.1 seconds left.

Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer
46% Off
Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer

Banish grime
Amazon's Choice pressure washer has incredible reach and incredible power—with adjustable nozzles and a soap nozzle too.

Advertisement

Mike Conley hit a 3-pointer and Edwards sank a putback around two free throws by Brown to make it 111-109 with 3.4 seconds left. Jokic split a pair of free throws with 2.5 seconds left, and Edwards missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Murray opened the fourth with a 3-pointer to put Denver ahead 80-77, and the lead grew to five before Prince hit a 3-pointer, Gobert converted a three-point play and then tied it at 86 on a dunk with 8:34 left.

Advertisement

Porter hit his first 3-point attempt after missing his first five and then had a steal that led to a Brown layup and a 91-86 lead.

Minnesota cut the gap to a point, the Nuggets went back ahead by five but a three-point play from Towns made it 97-96

Advertisement

Porter sank another 3-pointer after a Gordon offensive rebound to give Denver a 100-96 lead with 3:35 left. Towns missed a 3-point try at the other end before Gordon's dunk pushed the lead to six.

The Timberwolves responded to tie it at 102 with 1:46 left

Minnesota led by 15 early but Denver rallied to take a 48-47 lead into halftime. The Nuggets went up by four and the Timberwolves held a five-point edge in the third quarter, but the teams were tied at 77 heading into the fourth

Advertisement

--Field Level Media