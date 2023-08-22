NFL

Bengals coach hints injured QB Joe Burrow ready to roll

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) watches from the sideline in the second quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Green Bay Packers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Erase any doubt that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be ready when Cincinnati begins the regular season Sept. 10 at Cleveland.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said no upramp in activity is necessary for Burrow to be on the field for Week 1. He hasn't practiced with the team since injuring his calf.

"One rep," Taylor said. "He needs one rep."

Burrow dealt with the recovery from an emergency appendectomy last August and said it impacted his early performance in 2022.

Taylor said Burrow is in better position to kick off the 2023 season even after an extended camp absence.

"I hate speaking for other people, but last year it was an unknown how contact would feel. How is it going to feel when I torque? There's a lot of things with an internal injury that I can't speak to," Taylor said. "I would imagine it's a whole different mindset you have to have."

The Bengals aren't planning to use Burrow in the preseason, which wraps up Saturday at Washington. As for how Burrow appears to be moving and working at the moment, Taylor said "he looks great."

"I mean physically, just walking around, just walking around he looks probably as good as he's ever looked at this point. So that's a positive," Taylor said.

