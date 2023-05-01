Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Bengals DE Joseph Ossai still recuperating from shoulder surgery

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) is called for a roughing-the-passer penalty as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is hit out of bounds in the fourth quarter during the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs lead the Cincinnati Bengals, 13-6, at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Afc Championship Jan 29 0280
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) is called for a roughing-the-passer penalty as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is hit out of bounds in the fourth quarter during the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs lead the Cincinnati Bengals, 13-6, at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Afc Championship Jan 29 0280
Image: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai might not see the football field until training camp as he is still recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum

Watch
What's next for Jets QB Zach Wilson? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The end is nigh for the Clippers Kawhi & PG era | Keep it a Buck(et)
Wednesday 4:54PM
Who asked for a Charles Barkley & Gayle King CNN show? NOBODY! | The SEO Show
Wednesday 3:18PM

Ossai underwent surgery in February. He told reporters on Monday that doctors told him at the time that the recovery would take four to five months.

Advertisement

That timeline makes it unlikely that the 23-year-old will take part in organized team activities.

A third-round draft pick in 2021 from Texas, Ossai missed his first season due to a preseason knee injury. In 2022, he played in 16 games and had 17 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Amazon Pet Day: 48 Hours Only
Up to 50% Off
Amazon Pet Day: 48 Hours Only

Huge Discounts
There are savings on everyday items you already buy, and savings on the things you’ve been waiting for a sale on to spoil your pet with.

Advertisement

But Ossai is best known for what happened on Cincinnati's final defensive snap of the season with a Super Bowl berth hanging in the balance.

The Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs were tied up in the final seconds of the AFC Championship Game as Patrick Mahomes gained 5 yards scrambling up the right sideline. Mahomes was well out of bounds when Ossai hit him and was flagged for a 15-yard penalty

Advertisement

The yardage allowed for a much easier field-goal attempt, and Kansas City's Harrison Butker cashed in with the winning 45-yard boot with three seconds remaining.

"I've had a long time to think about that and I'm still to this day processing the mistake, but that's in the past," Ossai told reporters. "Now I'm looking forward to getting back out there and righting that wrong. It's going to take a lot to right that wrong. But the ultimate (thing) would be going back and winning that thing and then obviously going back to the Super Bowl."

Advertisement

Ossai also sustained a hyperextended knee on the Mahomes play, which complicated his recovery from shoulder surgery.

--Field Level Media