Bengals QB Joe Burrow deemed ‘day-to-day’ ahead of Week 1

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor called quarterback Joe Burrow "day-to-day" on Monday ahead of the season opener Sunday against the host Cleveland Browns.

Taylor did not officially say that Burrow would be ready for Week 1, after offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said last week that Burrow was trending in that direction.

Advertisement

Burrow returned to practice last week after missing six weeks with a strained calf. He participated in Monday's session, which Callahan had said would involve "intense team periods" and serve as the next step to measure his progress.

"Today was a really good day for him. It was encouraging to see," Taylor told reporters after Monday's session.

Advertisement Advertisement

Taylor had previously said that Burrow, who guided the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance during his second NFL season, did not have a "defined checklist" he needed to complete before being cleared for game action.

Defensive end Joseph Ossai did not practice Monday but was also termed day-to-day. Ossai picked up an ankle sprain during the preseason finale against the Washington Commanders.

Advertisement

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who was recovering from an ACL tear last fall, is cleared to play Sunday.

—Field Level Media