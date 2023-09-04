NFL

Bengals QB Joe Burrow deemed 'day-to-day' ahead of Week 1

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice Wednesday, August 30, 2023 as the team prepares for the season opener against the Browns Burrow suffered a calf injury on July 27, has not participated in practice publicly, but did go through his normal pregame warmup before the Bengals' preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 11.
Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor called quarterback Joe Burrow "day-to-day" on Monday ahead of the season opener Sunday against the host Cleveland Browns.

Taylor did not officially say that Burrow would be ready for Week 1, after offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said last week that Burrow was trending in that direction.

Burrow returned to practice last week after missing six weeks with a strained calf. He participated in Monday's session, which Callahan had said would involve "intense team periods" and serve as the next step to measure his progress.

"Today was a really good day for him. It was encouraging to see," Taylor told reporters after Monday's session.

Taylor had previously said that Burrow, who guided the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance during his second NFL season, did not have a "defined checklist" he needed to complete before being cleared for game action.

Defensive end Joseph Ossai did not practice Monday but was also termed day-to-day. Ossai picked up an ankle sprain during the preseason finale against the Washington Commanders.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who was recovering from an ACL tear last fall, is cleared to play Sunday.

