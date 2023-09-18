Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'pretty sore' after aggravating calf

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow aggravated his right calf on Sunday and said after the game that he was uncertain of the severity of the injury beyond the fact that it is "pretty sore right now."

Burrow, who strained the calf in the second practice of training camp, was limping noticeably after the Bengals' final offensive drive in their 27-24 loss to the visiting Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati fell to 0-2 this season.

Both Burrow and Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Burrow would have gone back out on the field if Cincinnati had regained possession.

"I'm not sure how it's going to feel the next couple days," Burrow said. "It's pretty sore right now. No telling how it's going to feel. So, I think we're going to take it day by day."

Burrow threw for 222 yards on Sunday after recording a career-low 82 yards in Cincinnati's season-opening, 24-3 loss in Cleveland on Sept. 10. He said the calf felt "good enough" after that setback.

Burrow said he "tweaked" the calf while throwing an incomplete pass on Sunday. On the next play, he leapt off his right foot in throwing a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins. That score brought the Bengals to within 27-24 with 3:28 left in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens (2-0) got two first downs on the ensuing drive and ran out the clock.

The Bengals are set to play a primetime game next week, as they will face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

—Field Level Media