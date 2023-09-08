Bengals QB Joe Burrow will start against Browns

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow's big week will continue Sunday when he starts against the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Friday that the recently crowned highest-paid player in NFL history will be under center after recovering from a calf injury.

Burrow, 26, was a full participant in practices on Wednesday and Thursday after missing the entire preseason.

On Thursday, the fourth-year quarterback reportedly agreed to a five-year, $275 million contract extension that includes $219 million in guarantees. The average annual value of $55 million eclipses the league's previous high-water mark established by Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert at $52.5 million.

Since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2020, Burrow has guided the Bengals to two AFC Championship games and an appearance in Super Bowl LVI.

The 2022 Pro Bowl selection has thrown for 11,774 yards, 82 touchdowns and 31 interceptions in 42 career starts (24-17-1 record).

Burrow is just 1-4 against Cleveland, Sunday's season-opening opponent.

—Field Level Media