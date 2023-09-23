Big second half lifts Syracuse over Army

Garrett Shrader threw for a touchdown and ran for a score as Syracuse awoke after halftime in a 29-16 win over visiting Army on Saturday afternoon.

Shrader finished 21 of 26 for 245 yards, while Damien Alford registered nine catches for 135 yards. LeQuint Allen ran for 104 yards and a score, and Shrader chipped in 50 yards on the ground.

The Orange (4-0) remained unbeaten despite a lethargic first half in which they failed to convert a third down and trailed 10-3 at the break against the scrappy Black Knights (2-2).

Syracuse's second half began with disappointment as well, as the hosts drove to the Army 32 before getting stuffed on fourth-and-short. However, the Orange tied the game on their next possession, igniting their dominant second-half performance.

Shrader and Alford fueled the tying drive with connections of 31 and 19 yards, setting up Allen's 13-yard sprint to the end zone.

Following another Black Knights punt, the Orange drove back into the red zone and cashed in when Shrader found Umari Hatcher for a 13-yard score on third-and-9.

Army went three-and-out on its next trip and Syracuse responded with a 30-yard field goal from Brady Denaburg. Shrader's 21-yard TD run with 9:46 left and Denaburg's 31-yard field goal less than four minutes later extended the cushion to 29-10.

The Black Knights' Bryson Daily finished 9 of 21 for 145 yards with two interceptions and one touchdown — an 80-yarder to Noah Short in the waning minutes. Short caught six balls for 105 yards, while Daily led Army's ground attack with 47 yards on 20 attempts.

After managing just 77 yards of offense in the first half, the Orange totaled 326 yards after the break. They held the ball for more than 20 minutes in the second half and outgained Army on the ground, 140 to minus-4 following intermission.

—Field Level Media