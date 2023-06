A five-run seventh inning helped the Boston Red Sox end a five-game home losing streak by beating the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Wednesday night

Rob Refsnyder's two-run triple was the big blow in the inning as it scored Jarren Duran and Connor Wong and broke a 2-2 tie. Justin Turner followed with a single that scored Refsnyder, and then Alex Verdugo hit an RBI double that drove in Turner to give Boston a 6-2 lead.

The Red Sox trailed 2-1 entering the seventh but tied the game on Pablo Reyes' sacrifice fly that scored Enrique Hernandez. Boston collected five hits in the five-run seventh

The Rockies capped the scoring in the ninth when Ryan McMahon came home from third when the Red Sox turned a double play. McMahon had two hits and reached base three times

Verdugo had three hits and two RBIs in the victory, which allowed Boston to avoid a three-game sweep. Colorado posted a 4-3 victory on Monday and a 7-6 win on Tuesday. Both games went 10 innings.

Garrett Whitlock (4-2) limited the Rockies to two runs on six hits in seven innings to earn the win. He struck out seven and walked one

After the start of the game was delayed two hours and two minutes by rain, the Red Sox grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Refsnyder singled, stole second and scored on Verdugo's one-out single

It remained 1-0 until the Rockies scored twice in the sixth. Ezequiel Tovar's sacrifice fly drove in Brenton Doyle to tie the game 1-1, and Colorado took a 2-1 lead on McMahon's RBI double that scored Nolan Jones

Colorado starting pitcher Austin Gomber (4-6) was pulled after he allowed back-to-back singles to start the seventh. He allowed three runs on six hits, struck out five and walked one.

The loss ended Colorado's three-game winning streak.

--Field Level Media