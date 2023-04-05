Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Big start lifts Suns over Spurs, into playoffs

By
Field Level Media
Apr 4, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives on San Antonio Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) in the first half at Footprint Center.
Image: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Booker scored 27 points as the Phoenix Suns rode a scorching first 18 minutes to build a huge lead before holding off the visiting San Antonio Spurs 115-94 on Tuesday

The Suns (44-35) clinched a playoff spot with the win, their sixth straight. They remain in fourth place in the Western Conference with three regular-season games to play

Phoenix owned the first quarter and a half of the game while building a 31-point lead. The Spurs rallied within 18 points at halftime and got the deficit to nine points twice in the middle of the third quarter but never seriously threatened the Suns' lead

Chris Paul added 22 points for the Suns, with Deandre Ayton amassing 19 points and 11 rebounds, Kevin Durant scoring 18 points and Torrey Craig racking up 15 points and 10 rebounds. Bismack Biyombo finished with 10 points

Malaki Branham led the Spurs (20-59) with 21 points. Tre Jones added 20 points, with Keita Bates-Diop and Sandro Mamukelashvili hitting for 13 each and Julian Champagnie scoring 10 points

San Antonio played without injured starters Keldon Johnson (right foot sprain), Zach Collins (cut finger), Devin Vassell (left knee management) and Jeremy Sochan (right knee soreness).

The Suns torched the nets over the first six minutes of the opening quarter, hitting 11 of their first 14 shots and building a 31-16 lead. Booker played all 12 minutes of the period and had 14 points as Phoenix led 42-25 at the end of the quarter. It was the Suns' high-scoring first period of the season

The Suns kept pouring it on, using a 12-0 run capped by a jumper by Paul midway through the second quarter to build a 61-30 advantage. The Spurs fought back, scoring 21 of the half's final 29 points to close to withing 69-51 at the break

Paul racked up 18 points before halftime to lead all scorers while Booker had 16. Phoenix shot 56.2 percent from the floor in the half.

Champagnie led the Spurs with 10 points in the half, all in the first quarter

--Field Level Media